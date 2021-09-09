Feature
Blaine girls soccer senior Grace Hughes
Start in soccer
“I started playing soccer when I was 4. My mom signed me up to play with some friends and coached me alongside a family friend until Blaine Soccer Club stopped using parent coaches.”
Enjoy most about team
“Something I love about our team is our strong belief in one another. The majority of our team is new to varsity and have never played together, so I think it’s amazing how we’ve instilled belief in not only our team, but ourselves as well. Despite being a fairly new team, our group of girls has really come together and created a bond that supports us on and off the field.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite part about playing forward is making passes and plays that are fun to watch, even if they don’t result in a goal. Working together to move the ball up the field and creating cool opportunities has always been one of my favorite things about soccer. Over the years, I have come to realize that even if the ball doesn’t end up in the back of the net, that doesn’t mean that play or attempt wasn’t a success.”
Looking forward to about season
“This season I’m looking forward to watching our team grow and develop together. We have so much potential and I’m very excited to watch that take off as the season goes on. I know we have the ability to accomplish some great things this year, and I can’t wait to watch us do that collectively as one.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something people might not realize about soccer is how important it is to have a good relationship with your team and strong leadership. Typically, one would think leadership comes from captains, and the majority of it does, though our team knows that it is important that leadership comes from everyone on the field. Even if you’re not on the field, we love to lead from the bench. Leadership can be found in every individual on our team, no matter their position.”
Top high school soccer memory
“One of my favorite high school soccer memories was our team bonfire this year. This was a core memory for me as it was the first time our team got to laugh together and really connect with each other on a deeper level than we had before. That night made me realize that this was the best group of girls I have ever played soccer with.”
