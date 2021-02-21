Feature
Blaine girls basketball all-conference guard and three-time letterwinner senior Madison Hoehne
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball in third grade. I got interested in it because of my dad.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about playing basketball is being with my team and coaches and just having a lot of fun together.”
Appreciate most about senior season
“It feels really good to be back on the court after the pandemic delayed our start. It sucks the season is shortened, but I’m super happy we get to have a season at all.”
Best part of team
“The thing I enjoy most about my team is there are some of my best friends and I love all the inside jokes we’ve created over the years.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I think something that not a lot of people realize about basketball is that you really have to trust your teammates and be there for each other, and I think our team does a really good job at that.”
Top high school basketball memories
“My favorite memory from high school basketball was beating Centennial in 3-OTs at home my junior year.”
