The feature
Blaine senior shooting guard Anna Garfield, an NWSC All-Conference Honorable Mention selection a year ago, is one of four starters back for the Bengals this winter. Garfield and the Bengals sprinted out of the gates to a 3-0 start entering the week, with Garfield averaging 17.3 points per game.
Start in basketball
“I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. My dad and older siblings played basketball, so I started playing as soon as I could.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“What I enjoy most about basketball is being with your friends, teammates and coaches every day. Basketball teaches you many valuable lessons that can’t be taught in the classroom, and there is nothing better than a hard-fought team victory.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about my team is the bond we have. Many of us are good friends outside of basketball, which improves our team chemistry on the court. Many of us have been playing together for years and the younger kids bring great energy to practices and games every day.”
Most excited for senior season
“What I am excited about most about my senior season is making it the most fun and successful one yet. I can speak for myself and my teammates in saying that we have all prepared for this season and we all want it to be the most memorable and victorious one that we have ever had.”
Something people might know about your sport
“Something people would know about basketball is how dedicated and hardworking you need to be in order to play at the highest level. It takes a lot of time and effort to be able to compete against some of the most skilled and athletic girls in the state every night. The preparation time to the point of success is well worth it though!”
Favorite part of being shooting guard
“What I enjoy most about my position is being involved in the scoring. Whether it is creating opportunities for my teammates to score or scoring myself, I love being involved in getting my team ahead. I believe I can score in various ways, so it’s fun being versatile and scoring multiple ways in a game.”
Top high school basketball memories
“I have made so many memories throughout my basketball career. Some of the best in high school have been team dinners, hard-fought wins, being able to play my favorite sport with my best friends and great teammates and having coaches that have always believed in me and every one of their players.”
