The feature
Senior Nathan Smith was one of three skiers to earn All-Northwest Suburban Conference honors for the Blaine boys Nordic ski team Jan. 29, helping lead the Bengals to a fifth-place finish.
Start in Nordic skiing
“I started skiing when I was a freshman and I heard about Nordic from some of the guys on the cross-country team. I wasn’t doing anything in the winter at that time so I decided to give Nordic a try.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy being able to ski with my friends and just messing around with them. Racing is also fun, but nerve-wracking, especially when we get to the bigger meets.”
Preferred style
“I prefer to skate ski mainly because it is faster than classic and I find it easier. It also feels good to be going fast up and down the hills.”
Best part of team
“I like the lighthearted atmosphere that our team has. We are always having fun, but still get quality workouts in. Everyone brings each other up and pushes each other to try harder.”
Favorite place to race
“My favorite place to race at is Theodore Wirth. We have our conference and section meets there and it’s got a few challenging spots that can really separate the good skiers from the great skiers.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing that people might not realize about Nordic is how hard it actually is to learn and become conditioned to ski. It takes countless hours to train and become good and it is a full-body workout, meaning every part of your body is engaged during a ski.”
Top high school Nordic memories
“My favorite high school skiing memory is when our team made it to state my sophomore year. It was the first time in 40 years that our team has made state so it was really great to be a part of that experience. Another great memory that I have was going out to the Birke trails for our team camp this year. We skied over 60 kilometers in a day and it was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I was with some of my best friends so it made the ski a little more fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.