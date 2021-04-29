Feature
Blaine baseball senior captain shortstop Ben Wallraff
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was about 4 and my dad got me into the sport.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy being around my teammates the most as well as the feeling when you get a hit or make a nice play in the field.”
Favorite position
“Shortstop because you are so involved in so many situations and it’s just a very fun position to play.”
Best part of team
“Just being around my teammates. The friendships I have made already this year is amazing.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“How much is actually going on. I have heard so many people say baseball is boring and it’s pretty much ‘watching grass grow,’ but I personally believe that is not the case and think other people just don’t understand how much is actually going on.”
Top high school baseball memories
“Winning team MVP both my freshman and sophomore year.”
