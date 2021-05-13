Feature
Blaine girls track and field senior Dani Schoenrock
Start in track and field
“I started track in sixth grade because some of my friends were joining the team and I thought it would be fun. I really wanted to try pole vault in middle school, but I wasn’t able to as it was not an option. When I joined the high school team I was so excited to pole vault.”
Favorite event
“My favorite event is pole vault because it is very unique and I have a lot of fun. The most challenging part about pole vaulting is getting started and also it is hard to make a lot of progress because it takes a lot of practice and time.”
Best part of team
“I really love being on the track team because I have met some of my really good friends and the team atmosphere is always the best and very supportive.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Most people don’t realize that it is the small victories that mean the most and when you finally make a correction is the best feeling.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My favorite memory of track was when we won conference and we got to run a victory lap as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.