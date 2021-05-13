Feature
Blaine girls track and field senior Bri Schoenrock
Start in track and field
“I started track when I was 12, but I started pole vaulting when I was 15. I was fascinated with it, but we didn’t have it in middle school, so right when I got to high school I already knew I wanted to try pole vaulting.”
Best part of team
“I love my team. We all support each other and it’s fun to watch everyone get better.”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging thing for me is trying to focus on the small things like form. I feel like most people don’t know how much we fail and how much practice it takes to improve by 1 inch.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My favorite memory is winning conference two years in a row and celebrating on the bus.”
