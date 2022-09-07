Molly Garber
Staff Writer
Feature
Blaine girls tennis senior captain Molly Garber, who has been the team’s No. 1 singles player for the past three seasons.
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis my freshman year. I originally played soccer and decided I did not want to play it in high school. I chose to do tennis instead and fell in love with it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Even though tennis is an individual sport, it still feels like a team sport to me. My teammates support each other and it feels like a family.”
Singles or doubles
“I am better at singles, but like doubles better. I enjoy being up at the net and I am up there more often in doubles.”
Best part of team
“I love how my team feels like a family. Everyone supports each other and it is a bunch of fun.”
Favorite part of season
“My favorite part of the season so far was our trip to Grand Rapids and Hibbing. It was a long day with three matches, but traveling in the vans was extremely fun.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“It is easier than it seems to pick up. When I first picked up tennis it was intimidating, especially the scoring. Overall, it was easier than I thought to pick up and I have had a lot of fun.”
Top Blaine tennis memory
“My favorite memory was when we went up to Hibbing and Grand Rapids last year and it rained after our first match. We made a trip out of it and went to Duluth and visited Lake Superior.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.