Feature
Blaine senior running back Josh Schlangen, who set a new school record with 291 rushing yards in a 45-10 win against Anoka Nov. 11.
Start in football
“I’ve been playing since second grade. I started playing running back freshman year, although I’ve played many different positions over the past few years like linebacker and receiver, but now just running back.”
Favorite part about running back
“My favorite part of playing running back is running the ball and scoring.”
What makes team’s offense successful
“Starts off with the great coaching staff getting us ready for each game. Another big part is the O-line up front, I wouldn’t be able to break records or move the ball without them.”
Feeling breaking rushing record
“It was pretty exciting hearing the news when my coaches texted me. It’s also pretty awesome knowing I’ll be in the books.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Favorite part is being able to play with your buddies.”
Best part of team
“The team always works hard and is always dedicated.”
Top high school football memory
“Favorite moment is going to state and playing at U.S. Bank Stadium sophomore year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.