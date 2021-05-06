Feature
Blaine baseball senior first baseman Parker Dahlman
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 5 years old and started playing little league. I was interested in baseball because my whole family are sports fans so there was always a game on at our house. When I was younger I wanted to try every sport possible and that included baseball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy most about baseball are the little things. I love playing catch and taking infield and the other simple things. Working on the little fundamental drills are always so satisfying to me.”
Favorite position
“My favorite position is first base. I have always played there since I was young because I was tall, so once I started to learn the position I really liked it.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about this team is that we have a whole bunch of younger guys that we can kind of show the ropes and ease into varsity baseball. We have about half seniors and half juniors and underclassmen. It’s a unique opportunity to build the program for years to come.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something about baseball that people don’t realize is how hard it is. A lot of people think baseball is easy, but once you step in the box and have just a couple tenths of a second to pick up if it’s a fastball or off-speed, a ball or strike and still have enough time to get a good swing on it. It’s also tough defensively because you can’t take a pitch off because you never know when a ball’s going to be put in play and you need to make a play. It’s tough to stay in that mindset for the entire game.”
Top Blaine baseball memories
“My favorite memory of Blaine baseball so far was watching the older guys play at CHS Field when we were younger. Kind of cool to watch them and think ‘That’ll be me in a couple years.’”
