Blaine baseball senior Eric Charest, who threw six shutout innings in an 8-0 season-opening win over Andover, which is coming off of a third place finish in the state. Charest added a save in a 6-5 win at Armstrong April 19 as the Bengals improved to 3-0.
Start in baseball
“I started playing when I was 4 or 5 with T-ball, and then baseball the next year. I got into it because I liked to watch the Twins on TV and wanted to try it.”
Favorite part about sport/position
“It’s the same answer to both questions: pitching. I really like pitching because it’s something I’ve always been good at and it is the position with the most control of the game on the field. There’s also a lot more to it than people see if they are just watching the game casually, and I think all the little things that go into it — like pitch placement and strategy — are really cool.”
Biggest challenge
“I think the most challenging part about baseball is the mental side of the game. You have to be able to be a quick thinker and be able to flush anything bad that happens, which can be difficult sometimes.”
Enjoy most about team
“My favorite thing about this year’s team is how much fire and energy we play with. It’s really cool to see and be a part of all the guys being competitors and how hard we play.”
Looking forward to about season
“I’m looking forward to having a really fun year and winning a lot of games. I’m excited to see how far we can go in the playoffs because I think we’re a very talented team.”
Favorite Blaine baseball memory
“One of my favorite memories is my first varsity win last year. I came into a tie game in the seventh against Eden Prairie and they had runners on first and third with no outs. I was able to strike out all three guys I faced and then in the bottom half of the inning we won on a walk-off, so it was a super fun game to be a part of.”
