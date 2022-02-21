Spring Lake Park dance extended its state streak to 19 years in a row, finishing the year in state competition at Target Center in Minneapolis Feb. 18-19.
The Pantherettes earned 11th in Class AAA in kick.
“This year’s kick routine was strong because of the dedication, attitude and skills the team brought this year,” Spring Lake Park head coach Jenny Whiteley said. “They had goals to make this routine so much fun and it showed in their dancing.”
Spring Lake Park reached state with a third-place finish in the Section 3AAA Championships Feb. 12, overcoming the weight of expectations to add to the program’s storied legacy.
“I feel that the team danced beautifully,” Whiteley said. “They truly fed off each other’s energy and were so proud when they walked off the floor. Pressure can be crippling to teams and I would be lying if I said that pressure didn’t weigh on us. The difference is that the team knows each year is different. Each year, they have to prove themselves. Due to this, the preparation and mental game to help combat that pressure has and will continue to be a focus for us.
“It’s a blessing (to finish the year at state). Being able to be together as a team for one more week is all we could ask for. There are so many talented teams who don’t get this opportunity.”
Class AAA
Blaine earned 10th place in jazz and 12th place in kick in Class AAA.
Class AA
Totino-Grace reached the finals in both kick and jazz in Class AA, earning third place in each.
