A blend of veteran experience and a strong group of younger dancers joining the mix will pave the way for the Blaine dance team this season as it vies to get back in the top three in Section 4AAA after placing fourth in jazz and fifth in kick a year ago.
Captains for Blaine will be Jocie Erlandson, Makenzie Schowalter and Alexia Willis.
“We have a very hardworking group of dancers this year,” Blaine head coach Trina Develice said. “They come to practice ready to work and are willing to put in the time. We have quite a few younger dancers this year, but with that they have really stepped up to work well with our upperclassmen.
“We always have the goal to dance better each time out on the floor. We are up against some tough competition at our meets, but with how hard these girls work, we have a great outlook on how this team will compete. Our coaching staff strives to help our team to be competitive and to work hard to go up against the best teams in the state. We hold high expectations for our team and our final goal would be to make it back to the state tournament in 2020.”
Spring Lake Park made it back to state in both events a year ago out of Section 3AAA, earning ninth place in Class AAA in kick and 10th place in jazz.
Totino-Grace is the defending Class AA state champion in jazz and finished as the state runner-up in kick.
Fridley finished in eighth place in Section 2AA in both kick and jazz, and Columbia Heights finished in ninth place in Section 2AA in both kick and jazz.
