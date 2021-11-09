Ten area individuals closed their seasons at the State Cross-Country Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield Nov. 6.
Blaine’s River Santiago was the top finisher, covering the course in 16:25.19 to earn 37th in the Class AAA boys race.
Spring Lake Park senior Kaitlyn Finnegan was the top area placer in the Class AAA girls race, earning 69th in 19:54.24, followed closely by the Blaine duo of Shalom Sulungaine (20:07.28) and Kelsey Huver (20:24.39).
Class AA
The Totino-Grace boys and girls each had three individuals compete in the Class AA race.
Matthew Lindgren led the way for the Eagle boys, earning 49th in 17:26.54, followed by Isaac Riegel (17:51.33) and Casey Poppler (18:17.99).
Kampe Hunter (22:39.82), Maria Liiste (22:46.12) and Breonna Hurry (23:57.24) led the Eagle girls.
