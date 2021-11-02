A return trip to cap a career, and two teammates to join.
After no state meet a year ago, and competing in a new section this year, the Blaine cross-country teams delivered a big day at the Section 7AAA Championships in Anoka Oct. 27 to advance a trio of runners on to the state meet in Northfield Nov. 6.
In the girls race, senior Kelsey Huver sped to sixth in 19:59.86 to advance with ease, with Shalom Sulungaine advancing as well with an 11th-place finish in 20:23.27.
In the boys race, River Santiago’s steady pace throughout carried him to a sixth-place qualifying time of 16:23.91.
“I’m just thrilled to see all three qualify,” Blaine head coach Rachel Karel said. “River seemed like a lock before the meet, but we weren’t sure Kelsey or Shalom would make it. Kelsey qualified for state in ninth grade, but hasn’t been back since. It’s incredibly special to see her return as a senior. That doesn’t always happen for senior girls. It was great to see River qualify for his first state meet, since there wasn’t one last year. Our team attended the TCRC Cross Country Showcase last fall, which was the unofficial state meet, but River would have qualified individually if there had been a state meet last year. This will be Shalom’s first state meet as well. When Kelsey qualified for state before, Shalom only missed it by two spots. I’m so excited to see the two of them run together at state.
“River ran really well. He came into the meet in a good position to place high enough to make it to state, as long as everything went according to plan. He went out on pace and just settled into his spot. River has had a fantastic season, and he’s really learning a lot about pacing and racing. Since he’s only a sophomore, he doesn’t have a lot of experience leading races yet, and he didn’t need to do that at this meet. He did exactly what he needed to do to qualify for state. Kelsey ran super well also. We knew she had a good chance of qualifying as long as she maintained her seed coming into the race. She hadn’t run under 20:00 yet this year, and she did at sections. She qualified in the third individual spot, which was higher than we predicted she would finish. It was a beautifully run race, from start to finish. Shalom was the great surprise of this section meet. She has had a strong season as well, but she had to run well to qualify. She ran the race well and managed to take the last qualifying spot. It was awesome to find out she made it; it will be her first time running at state!"
The Blaine boys finished fifth as a team at the meet. Josh Fike earned 18th in 17:10.02, Tyler Bargman earned 20th in 17:18.39 and Tyler Jacobson took 29th in 17:31.42, followed by Nathan Taylor (17:52.28), Evan Christopherson (18:22.40) and Kentin Labeau (18:53.61).
The Blaine girls finished sixth as a team, with Adrianna Potts the Bengals’ No. 3 runner in 33rd in 21:11.20, followed by the close pack of Allie Bingle (24:29.19), Amber Kuhn (24:46.06), Grace Bingle (24:46.77) and Amelia Mueller (24:55.54).
“I’m very proud of my team and how they performed at sections,” Karel said. “This has been an interesting season for us. Our girls team is a mix of veteran runners and rookies. They ran great and six of the seven ran their best times for the season. On the boys side, the numbers were the same; only a runner who had been injured recently didn’t run his fastest time of the season. These kids were ready to run and had a great final meet. This was our first year in a new class and section (7AAA) and we didn’t know how we would do place wise. What we saw on the boys side tells us that these guys have a great chance to qualify for state in the next two years. Both the boys and girls team also earned the High School League’s Gold academic award for their high average GPA. They’re great on the course and great in the classroom.”
The state meet is Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Section 5AAA
Spring Lake Park senior Kaitlyn Finnegan earned sixth place in the girls race at the Section 5AAA Championships in Anoka Oct. 28 to earn a trip to state to close her high school career. Finnegan finished in 19:12.19 to lead the Panther girls to seventh as a team. Elsa Oberg earned 29th for the Panthers in 20:58.24.
The Spring Lake Park boys earned sixth place as a team at the meet, led by top-30 runs by Reilly Kopp (17:31.73), Zachary Anderson (17:31.90), Ty Brouwer (17:45.53) and Collin Lief (17:48.23).
Section 4AA
Totino-Grace had a trio of boys and girls advance past the Section 4AA Championships in St. Paul Oct. 27. Qualifying for state for the Eagle girls were Breonna Hurry (21:40.37), Kampe Hunter (21:41.88) and Maria Liiste (22:08.26), and qualifying for the Eagle boys were Matthew Lindgren (17:18.01), Isaac Riegel (17:22.37) and Casey Poppler (17:31.97).
Josiah Kozicky led the Fridley boys in 25th in 18:22.82 and Christina Hoglund led the Fridley girls in 39th in 26:34.87.
