The Blaine boys and Spring Lake Park girls each earned fourth place out of 14 teams at the Northwest Suburban Conference Cross-Country Championships in Crystal Oct. 7.
The Blaine boys packed four all-conference runners into the top 23, including River Santiago (17:06.6), Gavin Kane (17:22.6), Josh Fike (17:25.4) and Benjamin Lewis (17:46.8).
The Totino-Grace boys earned sixth as a team, paced by the all-conference trio of John Nord in 19th (17:32.6), Marshall Loveland in 20th (17:38.2) and Aiden Thomas in 26th (17:59.5).
The Spring Lake Park boys followed just behind in seventh, led by Owen Erickson in eighth overall in 16:49.7 and Zachary Anderson in 14th in 17:19.5.
In the girls race, Spring Lake Park was led by four all-conference runners. Kaitlyn Finnegan led the way in 10th place in 20:13.3, followed by Autumn VanDenTop (21:25.6) and honorable mention Elsa Oberg (21:34.0) and Genesis Miranda Quezada (22:00.3).
The Blaine girls earned eighth as a team, paced by the all-conference trio of Kelsey Huver (21:07.6) and honorable mention Jordyn Lang (21:47.8) and Alyssa Blake (22:06.5).
The Totino-Grace girls finished 12th, led by Emilie Meyer in ninth place in 19:55.1.
The top 28 runners earned all-conference, with the next 14 receiving all-conference honorable mention.
