Blaine trio heading to NCAAs
Blaine graduates Gabby Rosenthal and Ramsey Parent were part of the first-ever Ohio State women’s hockey WCHA championship. The Buckeyes defeated Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in the semifinals March 7, then knocked off Wisconsin 1-0 in overtime in the finals March 8.
Fellow Blaine graduate Emily Brown and Minnesota are also heading to the NCAA Tournament, where the Gophers will host a rematch against Ohio State in the quarterfinals March 14.
Blaine duo part of historic Bethel season
Blaine graduate Makenna Pearson, a junior forward on the Bethel women’s basketball team, was named to the MIAC All-Conference Team for the second year in a row. Pearson and fellow Blaine graduate Kianna Lynn Erickson were part of Bethel winning its first MIAC Women’s Basketball Playoff championship in program history to reach the the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Royals finished the season with a 26-2 record.
Mickelson qualifies for NCAA meet
Blaine graduate Ellen Mickelson, a sophomore for St. Olaf women’s indoor track and field, qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in the mile, carrying the No. 19 seed time (5:05.55) into the meet.
Willis wins weight throw
Blaine graduate Nyjah Willis, a junior on the Hamline women’s indoor track and field team, won the MIAC weight throw championship with a distance of 16.69 meters.
Sheedlo earns UMAC Sportsmanship Award
Spring Lake Park graduate Annie Sheedlo, a junior for Northwestern women’s indoor track and field, earned the UMAC Sportsmanship Award for Northwestern. Sheedlo earned fourth place at the UMAC Indoor Championships in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.87 and fifth in the 60 hurdles in 10.65.
Sauve named to UMAC All-Defensive Team
Blaine graduate Jordan Sauve, a junior guard for Northwestern women’s basketball, was named to the UMAC All-Defensive Team and received Northwestern’s UMAC Sportsmanship Award. Sauve finished third in the UMAC for steals with 66 overall (2.5 per game).
Moser earns All-MIAC Honorable Mention
Blaine graduate Courtney Moser, a junior for St. Mary’s women’s hockey, was named All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Moser had seven goals and six assists for a team-best 13 points in 18 MIAC contests. Moser added another goal and seven more assists in St. Mary’s nine non-conference games to close out the year with eight goals, 13 assists and 21 points, all single-season career-highs.
Lewis earns all-conference
Blaine graduate Stephanie Lewis, a freshman for Luther women’s indoor track and field, earned all-conference honors at the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 28-29. The top three finishers in each event at the conference championships earn all-conference recognition. Lewis earned her first indoor all-conference honor as a member of the distance medley relay that placed third with a time of 12:32.03.
Vosen part of MIAC championship
Totino-Grace graduate Amelia Vosen, a senior on the Gustvaus women’s hockey team, was part of the Gusties’ team that won the MIAC championship 3-0 over Augsburg March 7. The team is scheduled to play in the NCAA Division III Regional March 14. Vosen also received Gustavus’ MIAC Sportsmanship Award.
Burger, Braves heading to NCAA tourney
Totino-Grace graduate Riley Burger, a freshman for Bradley men’s basketball, was part of the Braves’ team that won the Missouri Valley Conference championship 80-66 over Valparaiso March 8.
Gophers advance to Big 10 semis
Blaine graduate Bryce Brodzinski, a freshman for Minnesota men’s hockey, and the Gophers rallied after dropping the first game of its Big 10 quarterfinal best-of-three series to take the final two against Notre Dame. The Gophers advance to the semifinals against Penn State March 14. Brodzinski has seven goals and five assists on the season.
Benick advances to nationals
Totino-Grace graduate Lance Benick, a junior for Augsburg wrestling, finished as the runner-up in the Upper Midwest Regional at 197 to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships. Benick, the defending national champion, took a medical default in the finals after his first mat action in over a month.
