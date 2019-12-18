Girls Hockey
The defense remained stingy. The offense broke out as well.
The Blaine girls hockey team recorded its fourth shutout of the season Dec. 17, while nearly doubling its season-high offensive output as well, as it recorded a 9-0 win at Totino-Grace. The Bengals improved to 8-3 on the year with the win, including a 5-2 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
The Bengals had nine different players find the net, including a goal and two assists from both Brielle Fussy and Camryn Singh. Goalie Hailey Hansen stopped all 17 shots she faced for the shutout.
The Bengals also turned away Anoka/Spring Lake Park 4-2 Dec. 14, with Dani Brunette, Maddie Andrle, Kayla Blesi and Kaitlyn Ronn all recording a goal and an assist and Hansen making 30 saves.
Lindsey Albers and Maddie Mashuga scored goals for A/SLP, which is now 6-6. Totino-Grace is now 2-10.
Boys Basketball
Spring Lake Park edged Blaine 66-59 Dec. 13, led by Gabe Myren with 20 points and Jacob Say with 15. Isaiah Giles had 17 for the Bengals. SLP then bounced back from an 87-56 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Southside Showcase Dec. 14 to pick up an 80-45 win over Andover Dec. 17, while Blaine stifled Osseo for a 55-37 win Dec. 17.
Columbia Heights’ perfect start to the season continued as the Hylanders edged Hibbing 62-60 at the Southside Showcase to improve to 4-0. Jordan Jones poured in 28 points and Jamez Garner added 10.
Totino-Grace edged Champlin Park 53-50 Dec. 17, sparked by a 23-point performance by Taison Chatman.
Fridley fell to 2-3 after an 82-75 loss against Minneapolis Edison Dec. 17.
Boys Hockey
Blake Lueck scored nine goals over the weekend as Spring Lake Park swept a home-and-home series over Minnehaha Academy Dec. 13-14, winning 10-6 and 6-1.
Blaine is off to a 4-2 start, including wins over Edina, Coon Rapids, St. Michael-Albertville and Elk River/Zimmerman.
Totino-Grace entered the week 4-3, taking two of three in a three-day stretch. The Eagles defeated Coon Rapids 8-2 Dec. 12, then after a close 3-2 loss against Class A’s top-ranked Hermantown, defeated Duluth Marshall 5-2.
Dance
Totino-Grace, Spring Lake Park and Blaine each had top-six performances in both kick and jazz as the conference season concluded at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships Dec. 14.
Totino-Grace finished as the runner-up behind Maple Grove in jazz and earned third place in kick.
Spring Lake Park tied for third place with Centennial in jazz and finished fourth in kick.
Blaine finished just behind in fifth place in jazz and sixth in kick.
Nordic skiing
The Blaine boys took fourth place and the girls took sixth at an NWSC classic meet at Hyland Park Dec. 11. Benjamin Lewis placed sixth to lead the boys individually, while Janessa Bennett finished 12th to lead the girls.
