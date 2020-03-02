In his first time ever competing at state individually, Spring Lake Park senior Kieran Ripken closed his career in all-state style during the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center Feb. 27-29.
Ripken, who competed in four events overall for the Panthers, sped to third place in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.00 seconds to earn all-state honors.
“Kieran had a great state meet! He had some amazing swims both individually and on our state relays,” Spring Lake Park head coach Greg Kugler said. “An unfortunate misjudge of his third turn in the 100 free prevented him from placing in that event, but to make the podium at the state meet this year for him was a great accomplishment.”
Ripken had competed at state with the Panthers before in relays, but not as an individual. This winter turned into a breakthrough season, as he became one of the top swimmers in the state.
“For a guy who did not make the state meet in an individual event last year, him placing third at the state meet this year was huge! He set some lofty goals for himself this season and he was able to attain them,” Kugler said.
It was a quick ascension throughout high school for Ripken, developing into a top individual while also a strong team leader.
“Kieran did not join the high school team until his ninth-grade year and it took him a couple years to fully understand just how could he could really be,” Kugler said. “Last year’s amazing anchor swims on the end of our 200 medley relay at state made him fully comprehend that he was just reaching the tip of the iceberg as far as reaching his full potential. This year he really was a leader for our team both in and out of the water. He worked hard and expected his teammates to as well. He was vocal in moving the team in the right direction all season and his teammates responded to his great leadership.”
The Panthers also had a big weekend in a pair of relays, breaking a school record that had stood for over a quarter century in a 12th-place finish in 3:16.07 in the 400 free relay by the team of Nick Starcevich, Sam Clark, Andrew Ullman and Ripken. The 200 medley relay team of Starcevich, Will Privratsky, Ullman and Ripken earned 21st in 1:39.39 for their top time of the season as well, while Ripken also tied for 21st in the 100 free in 48.31.
“When you have your best times of the season at the state meet you know that the kids hit their taper,” Kugler said. “Although the 200 MR did not place this year, the quartet had their season-best time and that’s all a coach could ever ask for. The 400 free relay really stepped up their game at the state meet and dropped four more seconds from their section time. To make it back to finals on Saturday really lit a fire in them and they were itching to break the school record which had stood for 27 years! All four athletes had their lifetime best swims in finals and they were able to break the school record by .09 seconds.”
Blaine
Blaine’s relay team of Reese Wilson, Jayce Dayton, Wyatt Brenny and Alexander Totev competed in a pair of events at state. The Bengal team earned 10th in the 200 free relay in 1:28.69 and earned 17th in the 400 free relay in 3:17.99.
Class A
In Class A, Fridley had entrants in three events, led by Tyler Herder earning 10th place in diving with a total score of 319.45. The Tigers’ 200 free relay team of Jeremy Fischer, Tim Yocum, Logan Wuertz and Christian Henrikson earned 17th in 1:36.48, with Henrikson adding a 20th-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 56.38.
Columbia Heights’ David Abram earned 15th in diving with a total score of 288.00.
Team scores
Spring Lake Park finished 19th in the Class AA team standings and Blaine earned 29th.
In Class A, Fridley earned 28th and Columbia Heights earned 33rd.
