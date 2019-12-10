Four area teams are coming off of top-five section finishes, including Spring Lake Park and Fridley as runners-up a year ago, as the boys swimming and diving season gets underway.
Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in Section 5AA. The Panthers return three members of its state 16th-place 200 medley relay team in Nick Starcevich, Andrew Ullman and Kieran Ripken, but graduate all-state swimmer Joe Privratsky.
Fridley rode the strength of a senior-laden team to a runner-up finish in Section 4A and a ninth-place state finish in Class A last season. One state placer back is Tyler Herder after earning 16th in diving.
Blaine finished fourth in Section 7AA and brings back state participants in Reese Wilson, Alex Totev and Wyatt Brenny.
Columbia Heights placed fifth in Section 4A.
