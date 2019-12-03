A year after finishing third in the Class AA State Tournament, the Blaine boys hockey team opens as one of the top teams in the state again as it looks to fill top roles at forward, along the blue line and in net.
One of the challengers to the Bengals come playoff time will be Totino-Grace, which has made the move up to Class AA and was placed into Section 5AA.
Blaine
Blaine lost last year’s Mr. Hockey winner Bryce Brodzinski to graduation, but returns one of the top offensive threats in the state in senior Carsen Richels, a University of New Hampshire commit.
The Bengals finished with a 24-3-2 record last season, winning the Section 5AA championship with a 2-1 win over Maple Grove.
The Bengals enter December ranked No. 5 in Class AA, splitting a pair of early season matchups as it rebounded from a loss against Hill-Murray to knock off defending state champion Edina.
Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace makes the move up to Class AA this winter after a 19-8 record and runner-up finish in Section 4A.
Captains for the Eagles will be Kyle Heffron (2018-19: 20 goals, 25 assists), Adam Johnson (8/8) and Sam Thelen (6/14).
Also among the returning varsity contributors are Luke Delzer (15/13) and three top-five defensemen in Parker Gnos, Stephen Golden and Howie Moore, with Oliver Moore, Austin Bernivik and Wes Johnson in the mix as well.
“(Strengths are) very fast, skilled forward group,” Totino-Grace co-head coach Adam Sharratt said. “All three lines have the ability to score.
“By the end of the year we expect to be competing for a Section 5AA title. Our schedule will challenge us as we play top A teams (Mahtomedi, St. Cloud Cathedral and Hermantown), as well as top AA teams (Lakeville North, Prior Lake, St. Thomas Academy, Andover, Elk River, Blaine, Centennial, Maple Grove, Eden Prairie, Blake).”
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park is coming off of a 5-19-2 finish a year ago.
The Panthers opened the season with a 3-2 overtime win at Rochester John Marshall, with the game-winner netted by Ray Mack.
