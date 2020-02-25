After combining for 13 goals in a 7-6 overtime thriller a month prior, a single third-period tally proved the difference in the Section 5AA semifinals Feb. 22, with top-seeded Blaine shutting out fourth-seeded Totino-Grace 1-0.
The Bengals advance to the championship game for a rematch of last year’s finals against second-seeded Maple Grove Feb. 27 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. Blaine won 2-1 in the contest a year ago on its way to a third-place state finish, and defeated the Crimson 4-1 and 2-1 this regular season in a pair of January meetings.
The winner earns a trip to the Class AA State Tournament March 5-7.
Following a scoreless opening two periods in the semifinals, Blaine’s Cole Hansen broke the deadlock three minutes into the third, assisted by Jack Reimann, to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead.
Blaine withstood a late charge by the Eagles as goalie Ryan Wallin turned aside 13 shots in the final period to complete a 26-save shutout, earning a return to the section finals.
Blaine opened the playoffs with a 7-0 shutout over Coon Rapids in the section quarterfinals Feb. 20. Reimann scored two goals on the night, with a goal and two assists from Hunter Hanson, Zach Buzick and Ben Wallraff and a goal each by Mason Streeter and Braeden Lindsay. Wallin stopped all 12 shots he faced for the shutout.
Totino-Grace opened the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Champlin Park in the section quarterfinals Feb. 20, receiving goals from Austin Burnevik, Sam Thelen and Jack Gray. Wes Johnson made 27 saves for the win in net.
Spring Lake Park’s season drew to a close in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb. 20, falling 9-0 against Maple Grove.
