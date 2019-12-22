Trailing by a goal after the opening period of play, Blaine came to life with a flurry in the final two periods Dec. 19, picking apart Champlin Park for four goals in the second and five more in the third for a 9-1 win as its dominant Northwest Suburban Conference start continued.
Carsen Richels tallied a hat trick to lead the Blaine attack, with two goals apiece by Hunter Hanson and Cole Hansen and a goal each by Bryce Laager and Cam Shoberg.
Hansen also had three assists, with two assists each from Zach Buzick, Derek West, Kaden Brazinsky and Shoberg.
Goalie Jonah Simonson recorded 20 saves for the win in net.
The Bengals are now 5-2 overall, including NWSC wins over Coon Rapids (9-0) and Elk River/Zimmerman (6-1).
Also in area action:
Totino-Grace moved to 3-0 in NWSC play as well with a 6-3 victory over Osseo Dec. 19, getting two goals from Luke Delzer and a goal and three assists apiece from Sam Thelen and Oliver Moore.
Spring Lake Park collected an exciting 8-7 overtime win over River Falls Dec. 17. Brock Larsen struck for four goals, Jacob Fritz netted a pair and Blake Lueck and James Ross each scored once. Ben Wackman, Larsen and Lueck each had two assists as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.