Totino-Grace pulled away from Columbia Heights 91-65 in a top-five showdown in the Section 4AAA semifinals March 23, setting up a showdown against top-ranked Minnehaha Academy in the section championship March 26.
The third-ranked Eagles received a balanced effort offensively, with five players in double figures. CJ O’Hara led the way with 20 points, Taison Chatman scored 18, Devin Burger scored 12 and Demarion Watson and DJ Akpati each scored 11.
Hassan Kamara scored 23 and Muja Burton scored 20 for the fifth-ranked Hylanders.
After winning on the road in the quarterfinals, Fridley nearly upset the top seed in Section 5AAA in the semifinals, narrowly falling 70-67 in double overtime against Delano March 23. Tra’Vione Stevenson scored 23, Devin Williams scored 13 and Christian Crockett and Eli Nelson each scored 12 against Delano. The Tigers reached the semifinals by winning 55-53 at Becker in the quarterfinals March 19.
Blaine fell 80-67 against Coon Rapids in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals March 20. Samuel Olson and Aaron Kaul each scored 16, Dylan Muyres scored 14 and Isaac Goin scored 10 for the Bengals.
Spring Lake Park fell 63-46 against Osseo in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals March 20. Trey Johnston scored 13, Fitzgerald Wreh scored 10 and Payton Thomsen scored nine for the Panthers.
