Blaine and Totino-Grace finished as section runners-up a year ago, while Spring Lake Park brings back all but one starter, including a pair on the verge of career milestones, heading into the boys basketball season.
Fridley makes a section switch as well as it brings back an array of young talent.
Spring Lake Park
Gabe Myren and Blake Remme are poised to reach 1,000 points for their careers early in the season, and along with Daydor Philips and Jacob Say are senior captains and returning starters to lead Spring Lake Park.
Remme and Myren were both All-Northwest Suburban Conference a year ago, while Philips and Say were each All-NWSC Honorable Mention.
Other returning letterwinners and varsity contributors include juniors Trey Johnston and Kaleb Skelly and sophomore Nick Ojile.
Remme averaged 18.7 points per game last year, while Myren averaged 15.9 PPG and became the school’s all-time career steals leader. Philips was the team’s No. 2 rebounder and Say led in three-point percentage.
“Our strengths will be our experience, work ethic, basketball IQ and athleticism,” Spring Lake Park head coach Grant Guzy said. “We did lose some size - 6-8 center Mason Johnson graduated and is playing basketball at Concordia Moorhead - so we will have to make up for our lack of size with speed and quickness.
“With four starters and three other letterwinners returning from a competitive team, we hope to be right there with the top teams in the tough NWSC and Section 5AAAA.”
The Panthers went 15-12 last season.
Blaine
Blaine put together a stellar second half of the season a year ago, winning 12 of its final 15 games to make it back to the Section 7AAAA championship game.
The Bengals closed with a 21-8 record and as the runner-up in the Northwest Suburban Conference North.
Fridley
Fridley is coming off of a 9-17 season.
Starters back for the Tigers are three-year starter Isaac Burns and juniors Micah Niewald and Christian Crockett. Eli Nelsen returns after earning minutes as a freshman last year, with Yoal Ruei, Eli Paton, Conner McCoy and members of a strong sophomore class to see major minutes as well, Fridley head coach Jim MacDonald said.
“We will be a deep team, we have very good depth,” MacDonald said. “Quickness and physical at both ends of the floor.
“We have interchangeable athletic players. We have over 12 players bringing the energy and success from the state football team.”
The Tigers will have a new slate of playoff opponents this winter as they shift from Section 4AAA to 5AAA.
“We are in a new section this year and our tough conference and non-conference schedule will prepare us for a deep run and more in our section,” MacDonald said.
Totino-Grace
One of the top freshmen groups in the state joins the mix as Totino-Grace begins the year ranked No. 4 in Class AAA after finishing as Section 4AAA runner-up a year ago.
The section field gets even tougher this year, as defending Class AA state champion Minnehaha Academy makes the jump up a class and enters the fray.
Leading Totino-Grace will be captains Devin Burger (All-Conference), DJ Akpati (All-Conference) and Carter Weierke, with Chasen Livingston also a top returner.
For Totino-Grace, the future begins now, possessing some of the top young talent statewide.
“Very talented youth - three of the top freshmen in the state (Taison Chatman, CJ O’Hara, Tommy Humphries),” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said. “We have very good depth, with a rotation of 10-11 guys.”
A top goal for the Eagles will be to remain in the top 10 in Class AAA, Carroll said.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights went 10-15 a year ago and topped St. Anthony Village in the opening round of the Section 4AAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion Mahtomedi.
