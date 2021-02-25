Things were shaping up for a strong season when the Alpine ski season began.
But this good?
That was a bit of a surprise.
The Blaine boys Alpine ski team put together a conference season of absolute dominance, led by unstoppable senior Nate Killian. Both finished as Northwest Suburban Conference champions, with Killian’s individual title helping the Bengals go a flawless 5-for-5 in regular season races.
“It has been awesome watching these boys ski this season! I never would have thought we would have been this strong going into the season,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “Starting the season almost two months later than we normally start, many of our skiers joined USSA club teams to be able to train. This has proven to really pay off. These boys showed up on the first day of practice in midseason form, and haven’t looked back! All of our coaches sure are proud.”
For his part, Killian took first in three of the five meets individually, and was second in another race for a near-perfect season score. A win in the fifth and final outing sealed the NWSC title.
The Bengals were filled with firepower throughout their lineup, snaring eight of the 23 all-conference spots. Following Killian were Lucas VanWechel in fourth, Quinn Snyder in sixth, Dylan Kolb in eighth, Chase VanGuilder in 11th, Frank Long in 14th, Roger McQuay 15th and Jared Killian in 22nd.
It’s a team title accomplishment that could be repeated in future seasons, as Nate Killian is the lone senior on the team.
“We are young,” Gronski said. “(Nate) will be a big loss to the team, (but) we have eighth-graders on the team who are in consideration for our section team, and we have a sophomore Kevin Sarazin who hasn’t been able to ski for the past eight weeks as he broke his collarbone earlier this season. We had thought Kevin to be our No. 2 or 3 guy on the team. We cannot wait to see what he can do next season!”
Bengal girls finish as NWSC runner-up
The Blaine girls utilized strong depth throughout the conference season as well, finishing as the NWSC team runner-up.
Four Bengals achieved all-conference honors, including Kendra Entsminger in sixth place, Lucy Kalina in ninth place, Sydney Kalina in 12th place and Avery Soli in 18th place.
