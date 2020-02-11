Quick runs down the slopes, agonizingly long waits after.
In the end, celebrations were in order for both Blaine juniors Kendra Entsminger and Nate Killian Feb. 4, who both advanced past the Section 7A Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and on to the state meet.
“Both had great runs, and were right on the fence, it could go either way,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “It took a long time for the awards to begin, and only added to the nervousness for the Blaine coaches. We also had the stress of both of my daughters and two of my assistant coaches’ daughters competing (for other teams), and all in close contention of making it!
“The girls individuals were announced first, and the first girl called was Sidney Brenteson, our assistant coach’s daughter – we were shocked and exhilarated! We then knew that Kendra and my daughter Stella were going to state. We were so happy for them all! When they got to the boys, the first boy called was in 19th place; Nate was called at 17th. I was so happy for him. There was a lot of hugging and pictures afterward!”
Entsminger put herself in position to qualify in the girls competition with a pair of strong times of 45.44 and 39.61 on the two courses, closing with an overall time of 1:25.05. The mark would ultimately prove good for 14th place.
“I didn’t have a certain time or place going into the race, I just knew that I wanted to go to state,” Entsminger said. “The feeling that I got at the end of the runs was sort of a relief because I stood and felt like I skied well. I had no idea what place I was in and I think that helped me my second run because I just gave it my all.”
On the boys side, Killian followed a similarly steady course to state, compiling a pair of solid runs of 40.95 and 37.39 that would end up placing him in 17th overall.
“Going into the race I was just focused on having clean runs,” Killian said. “I didn’t want to try and force more speed than I was capable of and making a mistake, which worked out. After making two relatively smooth runs, I spent a while counting and trying to figure out if I was going to make it. I knew it was going to be close, but wasn’t sure how it would turn out.”
The races over, the anticipation turned to the results and the announcement of the state qualifiers.
First to be decided were the team qualifiers, with the top two boys and girls programs moving on.
“We went to sections with the thought that we didn’t have a top-ten finisher,” Gronski said. “If anyone is going to get to state, it will be through a strong team like Stillwater or Chisago Lakes opening up additional individual spots. After the first run, Nate and Kendra were both sitting in high teens/low 20s, a position that a great second run can give them a good chance to make it.
“As the day went on, we could see that both Stillwater and Chisago’s boys and girls teams were doing very well. Stillwater had three boys for sure in the top ten, and the other three were right there. Their team alone was going to open several spots. The Stillwater girls were doing the same thing. They had two for sure in the top 10, and all in the top 20.”
Once top individuals for qualifying teams were removed from the standings, the remaining individual qualifiers were determined, with both Entsminger and Killian making the cutoff.
“The race went super well considering the outcome,” Entsminger said. When I first ever stepped in skis my freshman year, I told (Coach) Gronski that I wanted to go to state. The last three years I have worked so hard to be here, and I couldn’t be more excited about it! When they announced my name I was shocked, but also super excited to see that all my hard work had paid off. None of this would be possible without the support of my peers and the amazing coaching staff Blaine Alpine has.”
“When we were in the chalet after the race listening to awards, I heard them say my name and I was just relieved and proud that all my hard work paid off,” Killian said.
The Blaine boys finished in fourth place as a team, with Killian followed by Quinn Snyder in 31st place and Frank Long and Chase VanGuilder in a tie for 35th.
The Blaine girls finished in seventh place, with Entsminger followed by Lucy Kalina in 37th, Sydney Kalina in 40th and Gianna Wall in 67th.
The state meet was scheduled to be held Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge.
