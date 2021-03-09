It was a draw that provided no favors.
Individually, though, Blaine was ready to seize the moment.
A shifted section alignment due to Covid protocols hindered a likely team state berth, but couldn’t deny the Bengal boys Alpine ski trio of Nate Killian, Lukas VanWechel and Quinn Snyder, as all three advanced past the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik March 2 and on to state.
“To put three athletes in the state meet was awesome and I felt so happy for them! At the same time, I also felt terrible that we weren’t in as a team,” Gronski said. “In a typical year, the top two teams go to state. Due to Covid, the section was divided into two separate races, and only the top team from each is going to state this year. It would have been a much fairer race had they allowed all the boys to compete together in one race and the girls in the other. Unfortunately, this wasn’t allowed.”
Nonetheless, Blaine capped a team season in which it dominated en route to capturing the Northwest Suburban Conference championship by posting a runner-up section finish, and along with it, putting three skiers into the state meet scheduled for March 10.
“We went to the section meet knowing that the Stillwater boys team was the team to beat,” Gronski said. “I have coached several of those boys when they were younger, and are friends with many of the Stillwater parents. I have seen their results throughout the season, and knew that they have a deep team. What we didn’t know is if any of the northern teams were strong, or what the strength of our bracket would be. We knew that being in with Stillwater would give us a chance to put more individuals in the state meet if Stillwater won the race.”
Killian put together an eighth-place finish with a combined time of 1:16.19, with VanWechel a spot behind him in ninth in 1:17.98. Snyder snared the final individual spot in 11th in 1:18.21 to give the Bengals a trio of state qualifiers.
“I knew going into the day that I had a chance of going to state if I gave it my best, so I told myself I just needed to ski as best as I can, be myself and the clock will say the rest,” VanWechel said. “I think that my first run was a little conservative. I could’ve pushed myself a little harder on the steep section, but I was able to make up quite a bit of time on my second run so I’m not disappointed. I was extremely excited to qualify. I remember looking at the times and comparing myself thinking, ‘Wow, I have a chance.’ I’m glad it could be with two others; we’re always pushing each other in practice, giving positive feedback and challenging each other. It would have been awesome to qualify as a team, but Stillwater absolutely crushed it.”
“My goal for the day was to make it to state, whether I thought it would happen or not,” Snyder said. “I wanted to set my goal high so that I could race with confidence and push myself to do the best I could. I was very happy after my first run. It felt great, and I don’t think I’ve ever had such a good race run. My second run wasn’t quite as clean as I’d hoped, but it was just fast enough for what I needed. The feeling was amazing. I was so happy to have reached my goal, especially because I got to do it alongside two of my close friends. I’m thankful that we all had the successful sections race that we’ve been working so hard for all season.”
Killian, who also won the Northwest Suburban Conference individual title this season, returns to state again after qualifying a year ago.
“Going into the race I just wanted to make it back to state,” Killian said. “I wasn’t too concerned with what place I might finish as long as it could qualify. I thought my first run was fairly good. I didn’t leave too much out on the hill and saw I was in good shape going into the second run. Knowing that, I was a bit more conservative in my second run just to make sure I had a clean run, which was all I needed. I was very happy for Quinn and Lukas; they are both super good skiers and deserved to make it. Having teammates make it alongside you will always make the experience better.”
The section was split into two halves this year due to Covid protocols limiting how many participants could compete at a time, with Blaine paired alongside perennial power and last year’s state runner-up Stillwater. Instead of two teams advancing from the entirety of the section, one team from each half qualified, with the next five individuals outside of that team advancing.
Blaine’s next three skiers all finished high as well, as Chase VanGuilder earned 17th in 1:22.41, Dylan Kolb earned 18th in 1:22.98 and Frank Long earned 23rd in 1:23.53.
The Blaine girls posted a runner-up team finish as well, powered by all four of its scoring skiers in the top 21 to finish ahead of everyone but Stillwater.
Kendra Entsminger was the top placer for the Bengals in ninth overall in 1:24.43. Sydney Kalina earned 11th in 1:26.26, Anika Snyder earned 19th in 1:28.18 and Avery Soli earned 21st in 1:29.04.
“Finishing in second for our girls team was an extreme surprise! Our girls finished third in our conference and have skied well all year,” Gronski said. “The scoring changes in the section meet. Normally we ski 10 skiers and score the best seven skiers to tabulate our score. The section and state meets only allow you to ski six, scoring the top four. This dramatically changes the dynamics of having a deep team. So you never know where you will stand until the results are published.
“Both of our Blaine teams skied well. The boys all stood and put up two solid runs. That is all we could ask of them. Both the boys and girls races take place simultaneously, and on two separate runs. As a coach I want to see all of my skiers runs, and I video tape them so that we can further analyze their skiing. Most all of the coaches are like a ping pong ball bouncing back and forth between the two runs to see their athletes — in doing so we miss much of the competition’s runs. As the race progresses, we really have no idea where we are at in the standings.”
The Bengal girls graduate seniors Kendra Entsminger and Anika Snyder, while the boys team graduates Nate Killian, but most of the rosters will be back in the future, aiming to sustain the program’s success.
“The awesome thing in having both of the teams do so well is that we are young,” Gronski said. “We lose three very strong seniors, (but) we have a huge group of eighth-graders who are all competing amongst each other to fill these spots. Eighth-grader Ellie Soli made the section team in our sixth spot, and we didn’t fill our sixth boys spot until a week after we announced the teams. Our sixth spot on the boys team came down to (three skiers). They were given an extra week of practices to prove to us who we should take. Frank Long ended up filling the spot, but it wasn’t an easy choice for the coaches! We really have a dedicated team, and they have bought into our philosophy that you have to embrace ski season and ski as much as you can when the ski areas are open! Most of our team is now training on additional teams in addition to our high school team, which gives them a huge advantage over those who are not. It is showing in our results, and bringing more kids to our team. We have the ability to keep putting skiers into the state meet for several more years. Hopefully we can get them there as a team!”
Blaine’s next three skiers all finished high as well, as Chase VanGuilder earned 17th in 1:22.41, Dylan Kolb earned 18th in 1:22.98 and Frank Long earned 23rd in 1:23.53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.