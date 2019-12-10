Graduation took a heavy toll.
But a strong collection of youth, as well as a handful of key returners, have the stage set for a bright future for the Blaine boys and girls Alpine ski teams.
The Bengal girls will be led by captains Anika Snyder (finished 14th overall in conference last season, All-Conference) and Kendra Entsminger (31st overall, All-Conference Honorable Mention), while the boys will be led by captain Dylan Kolb (24th overall, All-Conference), as well as Quinn Snyder (19th overall, All-Conference) and Frank Long (30th overall, All-Conference Honorable Mention).
“Our team is very young this season,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “We lost 10 seniors to graduation, one being a state qualifier. We have replaced those seniors with eight seventh-graders and an eighth-grader. Overall we have 35 skiers, 21 of which are freshmen and younger.”
While the bulk of the roster will be younger, many are coming in with experience.
“A change we are seeing in our program is that most all have racing experience and many will be competing for the 10 varsity spots,” Gronski said. “With the experience these young skiers bring, we have a goal to finish in the top three in conference standings for both the boys and girls teams.
“As these teams mature, we are expecting dominating results down the road! The next five years could really be fun!”
