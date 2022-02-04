By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
Featuring seven all-conference individuals in the top 18 overall, the Blaine boys Alpine ski team capped off a perfectly dominant conference season with the Northwest Suburban championship. The Bengals won all five NWSC races on the year.
Lucas VanWechel finished as the individual runner-up for the year, joined in the top 10 by Quinn Snyder (sixth), Kevin Sarazin (seventh), Jared Killian (eighth) and Roger McQuay (10th). Chase VanGuilder followed in 16th place and Frank Long earned 18th to also earn all-NWSC honors.
The Blaine girls were a close runner-up in a team race that went down to the final competition with Chisago Lakes.
The Bengals had a trio of all-conference individuals in Sydney Kalina (eighth), Avery Soli (11th) and Lucy Kalina (19th). Gianna Wall finished 24th and Brekka Snyder finished 26th.
Blaine has excelled throughout the season, even with a young roster and the graduation of multiple top skiers a year ago, leaving both Bengal teams poised for future success as well.
“Teamwise you never know what your competition will be each season, graduation can really decimate a strong team,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “Fortunately for Blaine, we are young and only lost three seniors last year, and will only lose three this year. The unfortunate thing for us was the three seniors we lost were our top skiers. On the boys side we lost the conference champion, for the girls we graduated our two fastest girls.
“We went into the season knowing we would have a strong boys team as they went undefeated last season. The boys didn’t disappoint with another undefeated season this year! They started out the season winning the Wild Mountain Invite, a tournament at the start of the season that we typically fare pretty poorly at! That was a fun day, and set the bar a little higher for our season. In conference races we always have to look out for Chisago and Andover. We won the first conference race only a few points ahead of Chisago, and as the season went on the point margin just kept getting bigger and bigger over the second place team. The race results really reflect the way this team, both boys and girls, have progressed all season. I have been coaching ski racing for a long time, and have never seen a group improve from week to week like these kids have! Lucas VanWechel really stepped up his skiing and finished second overall in the conference, with six other teammates right on his tail. At the final NWSC meet we placed six skiers in the top nine with our strongest showing so far this season, and the Section 7 ski meet a week away.”
While the Blaine boys were a preseason favorite, the girls team joined them in the title mix as well, with a team race that went down to the wire.
“The boys team has been super exciting to watch all season, but the Blaine girls have been a quiet sleeper skiing strong all season and pulling off first and second place results all season,” Gronski said. “We do not have lightning speed on the girls side, but a team of strong skiers with a lot of depth. Sydney Kalina and Avery Soli have been the backbone of the team putting up solid results each week. The girls went into the final conference race tied with Chisago for first place. In all my years of coaching I cannot remember the Blaine girls ever vying for first place, so this race held a lot of excitement for me! Unfortunately we had a bad night and finished in third place that night, and ended up the conference runner-up, (but) we only graduate one skier this year, so with some hard work we can hope to bring two trophies home a year from now!”
