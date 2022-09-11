A recent letter spoke to Kari Rehrauer’s record on the Coon Rapids City Council. Unfortunately it is not as sterling as you would be led to believe. In 2021, the Coon Rapids City Council voted on an ordinance banning targeted picketing in residential neighborhoods.
Coon Rapids Council Member Rehrauer was the only one to vote against the motion. Similar ordinances have been adopted in cities across the country. One’s home is the most personal and private space we have; where better to demonstrate a commitment to public safety than by supporting an ordinance like this?
Her specious reasoning was that she had proposed a Human Rights Commission and an Outreach commission, but neither gained traction, so this was about “balance,” as in: I didn’t get what I wanted, so I’m going to vote no on this instead.
Rehrauer prioritized a lofty commitment to “equity and inclusion” above a clear win for public safety.
Kari Rehrauer also thinks the city of Coon Rapids should change its name. She was the only council member to express support for this idea when it came up last year. There have been polls asking about this issue for years and every time it’s come up, it is shown to be wildly unpopular; the most recent poll showed 62% against a name change.
Kari Rehrauer is the wrong choice for Coon Rapids, and SD 35.
