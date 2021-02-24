Creativity, fundraising and a willingness to brave the elements will come together at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine March 6, during the inaugural Tee It Up for the Troops Winter Golf Event.
“At Tee It Up for the Troops, we are constantly looking for new, creative charity golf ideas that will benefit American military heroes,” said Tim Wegscheid, president and executive director of Tee It Up for the Troops. “Snow golf is a new craze and a fun new adventure on the course during the winter months.
“TPC Twin Cities hosts several charity golf tournaments that give back to the community, including the annual Birdies for the Brave, the PGA TOUR’s nationwide charity golf event dedicated to raising money for U.S. troops and their families. Since this was a natural fit with the mission of Tee It Up for the Troops, we approached them to partner with us on this winter event and to hold it at TPC Twin Cities.”
Included in the event will be a nine-hole outdoor golf challenge, along with craft beer tasting, indoor simulator contests, a 5K walk/run, bonfires, s’mores and more.
The event is open to all, from individuals to pairs, groups of four, families and work teams.
“We all need something to feel good about right now and something to do to get us outside in fresh air during these COVID times,” Wegscheid said. “Our winter event is a fun, COVID-friendly way to celebrate winter. Golf also brings people together, no matter how or when you play it.
“The reaction to the event has been very positive so far. We’ve had several key sponsors who have ‘stepped up to the tee’ to partner with us, but we are also still looking for more sponsors and groups to participate in the event. We are hoping to create a new annual tradition.”
Tee It Up for the Troops is based in Minnesota; established in 2005, it has hosted over 531 events in more than 40 states and has donated over $11 million, impacting more than 220,000 military members.
“We are most looking forward to raising much-needed funds to support our veterans and their families,” Wegscheid said. “The current pandemic has affected all of us, but it has been especially harmful to many combat veterans who continue to battle through the challenges of PTSD, effects of isolation, thoughts of suicide and many other invisible wounds of war. That is why we are 100% committed to continuing our mission to provide our American Heroes with as much support as they deserve!”
For more information on the event and ways to participate, visit teeitupforthetroops.org/event/winter/ or call Tee It Up for the Troops at 952-646-2490.
