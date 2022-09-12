Students in PreK-12 returned to school last Tuesday excited to see their friends and return to a sense or normalcy that was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. While students are returning to a long missed familiar environment, they’re also returning to an environment, which includes increased mental health stressors that cannot be overlooked.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2009-2019 “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Data Summary & Trends Report,” more than one in three high school students said they’ve experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019 - a 40% increase since 2009. The report also stated that in 2019, approximately one in six youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year - a 44% increase since 2009.
The COVID-19 pandemic only further harmed students’ mental health as schools closed and students weren’t surrounded by an in-person support system that included friends, teachers, counselors and other school resources. Many students also got COVID-19 and are still experiencing long-haul symptoms or they lost a loved one to the disease.
Essentially, the COVID-19 pandemic brought mental health stressors that no kids, yet alone anyone else, should’ve had to go through.
In November 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association declared the COVID-19 pandemic decline in child and adolescent mental health as a national emergency.
Possible stressors during the COVID-19 pandemic could’ve included fear of the virus and its affects, racism and hate crimes, economic and hunger disparities, being surrounded or being a victim of domestic abuse, lack of support for LGBTQIA+ students, and more, according to the CDC.
As schools started opening up to hybrid or full time in-person learning in late 2020 or early 2021 students started returning to a normal routine, but the COVID-19 pandemic still brought mental health stressors.
Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but the progression of the virus and the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed students to return to a more normal routine during this school year. Still, students will more than likely experience mental health struggles like they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that cannot be overlooked.
One of the biggest ways to prevent mental health struggles for students is to create a caring environment of connectedness, according to the CDC.
Parents should encourage students to build strong and healthy bonds and relationships with friends, family members, at their school and in the community. Extra curricular activities such as sports, clubs, religious activities help surround students with a supportive and interactive community.
Parents should set an example to their kids and encourage an open dialogue about mental health to make it seem normal. Mental illness is often stigmatized, when it should be viewed and treated the same as if someone got a physical illness or injury.
Parents and students should research and know what mental health services their school provides and utilize them. In addition, schools should also frequently advertise and encourage students to utilize their school’s mental health services,
According to the CDC, being prepared to address any possible mental health struggles with students will help prevent youth and adolescent from increased behavioral risks like increased risk of drug use, experiencing violence, and higher risk sexual behaviors than can lead to HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, and unintended pregnancy.
For more information and support on how you can help your child with any mental health struggles, visit the CDC’s website at tinyurl.com/yckmkmzz.
Also if you’re in a mental health crisis and are need of immediate assistance, call 911 or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that can be reached by calling 988.
