Kieffer, Paige.jpg

Paige Kieffer

Students in PreK-12 returned to school last Tuesday excited to see their friends and return to a sense or normalcy that was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. While students are returning to a long missed familiar environment, they’re also returning to an environment, which includes increased mental health stressors that cannot be overlooked.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2009-2019 “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Data Summary & Trends Report,” more than one in three high school students said they’ve experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019 - a 40% increase since 2009. The report also stated that in 2019, approximately one in six youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year - a 44% increase since 2009.

paige.kieffer@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.