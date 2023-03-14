National Sports Center

The proposed bonding bill will provide $9.6 million in funding for the National Sports Center in Blaine.

File photo courtesy National Sports Center

 Garry Frankel

Bonding bills and the infrastructure they pay for are about more than spreadsheets, bricks and mortar, said supporters of a $1.5 billion general obligation bonding package. They’re about strengthening communities, and hundreds of projects across the state have gone unfunded for far too long.

Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Mpls, sponsors HF669, passed by the House, as amended, 91-43 Monday evening, receiving 10 votes more than the 60% super-majority required to pass a general obligation bonding bill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.