Hope 4 Youth kicked off its annual Out of the Cold fundraiser Dec. 6 at Invictus Brewing Company in Blaine.
Volunteers stood outside the brewery 2-8 p.m. to raise money to help end youth homelessness. As of Dec. 7 it had raised $13,000 of its $65,000 goal.
During the kickoff, KDWB’s Dave Ryan volunteered to host Facebook Live events. Edina Realty Northern Suburban Team provided a $5,000 match as well.
