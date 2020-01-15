The state’s premier weekend of hockey, encompassing high school, college and professional games, will have a decidedly local feel Jan. 16-18, as area players from each level will take part in Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
During the Women’s All-Star Game Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., Blaine graduate Blair Parent and St. Francis graduate Haylea Schmid are among those who have been announced to play on Team Minneapolis. Blaine graduate Matt Hendricks is scheduled to play in the ensuing NHL Alumni Game.
The following day will be filled with games broadcast on Fox Sports North, which puts on the event in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the host community. Included in the day’s action will be the Blaine boys hockey team taking on Blake at 1 p.m. Blaine will enter the game with a 10-5 record, while Blake sits at 12-4.
Following that matchup will be the top-ranked University of Minnesota women’s hockey team taking on fifth-ranked Ohio State. Blaine graduate Emily Brown is a junior for the Gophers, with Blaine graduates Gabby Rosenthal and Ramsey Parent playing for Ohio State.
The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars at the Xcel Energy Center to close out the festivities.
It will be the 14th annual celebration of Hockey Day Minnesota, with the city of Minneapolis serving as this year’s host. Previous locations have been Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), St. Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.