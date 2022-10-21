If there’s one thing I’m terrified of, it’s heights, so as I took my first few steps toward the historic B-25 Mitchell on the Blaine Airport runway it’s safe to say that my nerves were on alert. Plane rides are one thing, but this was a plane with guns (non-operable), a bomb bay (empty) and less leg room than a Delta flight in economy. Those nerves went out the window when I thought of my great grandpa, Dale.
Dale Thomas Wreisner, born in 1925, served in the Air Force during World War II, and while he flew as a comms man operating a radio (and kicking live, ticking bombs out of a jammed bay on one occasion) in a B-24 Liberator and not a B-25, he was still packed into one of those things like a sardine while literal Nazis tried to shoot him out of the sky. I can set aside “heights” for 20 minutes.
That was the general consensus for all of us gathered on the tarmac on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 13). There were civilians like myself there, either flight enthusiasts with an appreciation for the warbirds of old, or one of the many Americans to have an ancestor around to actually fight in one of these bombers.
Several veterans were there as well. White Bear Lake resident and veteran Darryl LeMier served in Vietnam, in the 101st Airborne Battalion–the “Black Widows.” Having been an aviator his whole life, as well as a mechanic making sure the helicopters of the 101st could get home safely, he knew just how much went into keeping these birds in the air. His excitement to participate in this piece of history was tangible, too.
“It takes a lot of time, care and money to keep one of these going,” LeMier said, really stressing the last item.
The particular B-25 we’d be taking up, the “Berlin Express,” has seen a surplus of those three factors in its service. It served a majority of the war as an administrative aircraft, and after the war underwent a serious facelift to transport Woolworth’s heiress Barbara Hutton on her many travels. She wasn’t the only celebrity to ever frequent the fuselage, as it was purchased by Hollywood and outfitted for the silver screen. It was used prominently in 1970’s “Catch 22,” the image of Hitler in the crosshairs becoming an easily recognizable symbol in movie aviation.
Into the wild
blue yonder
Alan Arkin was perhaps the last thing on my mind as co-pilot Ashley Messenger directed me to my seat. He motioned to a ladder underneath the massive body of the plane, a tight squeeze up to a seat behind the cockpit, the massive propellers outside flanking my peripheral vision. I was handed a pair of earplugs on my way out, those massive engines on either side of me being the reason.
Pilot Michael Kopp warned us about the volume prior to our flight, but nothing can prepare a person for the roar that comes out of those hulking cylinders. As we taxied out onto the runway, you could feel the anticipation as we waited for those engines to really come to life.
We lined up to make our ascent and the turbines sped up. The roar increased until it sounded as if it was filling whatever space was left in the narrow fuselage. And then it got even louder.
You could feel the kinetic energy building behind the plane, begging to be released so the Mitchell could proceed to do what it was built for. But our pilots wouldn’t give it the go ahead. Not until the entire plane felt like a kid’s slingshot, pulled back to the point of snapping, did we rocket down the runway at 100 miles an hour, lifting from the ground more gently than this hulking metal beast had any right to. And we were cruising.
The pilots gave us the go ahead to move about the cabin, and everyone in the plane threw off their shoulder harnesses and lap belts and had the look of a kid in a candy store. Myself and a fellow reporter took turns crawling through the short tunnel to the nose of the plane, shuffling up to a point even farther forward than the cockpit, the outer suburbs of the Twin Cities flying past us in a nearly 180-degree view.
Moving to the rear of the plane, it boasted two other gunner positions, a communications station, and an aft half dome lookout. It took a considerable amount of agility to make it all the way to the back of the plane, as every last square inch was built to utilize every bit of space. This meant crawling over seats, shimmying through narrow passages and a lot of time crawling on hands and knees.
While these things were a slight inconvenience to us aviation tourists and a smile stayed plastered to each of our faces the whole flight (you can bet we clapped when the plane landed), there was still a somber sense about the entire cabin.
Like I mentioned above, my great grandpa Dale and the millions of Americans that fought alongside him weren’t taking a gentle jaunt around Minneapolis airspace. Every flight in that metal bird could have been the last thing they ever did, but they did it willingly for the safety of those they had at home. While the flight was undeniably a fun experience, that sacrifice and courage was the ultimate reason each of us was on the flight manifest that afternoon.
Still the Greatest
Generation
While the shadow of World War II has certainly not left our nation, those who participated in the war grow scarcer each day. Our WWII veterans are only growing older, and of these planes that used to number nearly 10,000, an estimated 22 are still in flying condition. Only three or four tour the country for flights, as is the case for the Berlin Express which is homed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Experimental Aircraft Association, who owns this particular B-25, puts on these flight experiences for that very reason. As time further removes us from the tragedies and triumphs of WWII, Forest Lake EAA chapter Vice President Sheri Smith hopes that these flight experiences remind people of the courage displayed in the 1940s and to keep that memory alive.
“It is an extraordinary opportunity to show modern day individuals what was happening in World War II,” Smith said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we hope it’s something (participants) remember when they’re 98 years old.”
Kopp and co-pilot Ashley Messenger both shared a special kind of reverence as aviators, speaking on how unique the opportunity is to fly one of these planes. Both are long-time volunteers with the EAA, with Kopp having 12 years of experience flying B-25s.
“It’s an honor to share this airplane and its history,” Kopp said. “It gives you an appreciation for any people who have flown these Mitchells.”
“It’s quite an honor to be trusted with it,” Messenger added. “People should know (us pilots) don’t look past the uniqueness of flying the plane through all the work that goes into them. It takes a level of discipline that not everyone has.”
Vietnam vet LeMier had that same reverence, which was tangible in the smile that stayed on his face even as the plane came to rest and we all exited back on to that same tarmac at Blaine airport, a sense of change in each of us. Dreams came true for this lifelong aviator as he was able to take a moment honoring fellow veterans on this flight, while also flying in this once-in-a-lifetime machine.
“I never anticipated that I’d ever fly in a B-25,” LeMier said. “I’ve been flying my whole life and I’ve never flown anything like it. The smooth flight, the feel and sound of the radial engine. It’s obviously exciting. It’s something I’ve dreamed of all my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.