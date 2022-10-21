If there’s one thing I’m terrified of, it’s heights, so as I took my first few steps toward the historic B-25 Mitchell on the Blaine Airport runway it’s safe to say that my nerves were on alert. Plane rides are one thing, but this was a plane with guns (non-operable), a bomb bay (empty) and less leg room than a Delta flight in economy. Those nerves went out the window when I thought of my great grandpa, Dale.

Dale Thomas Wreisner, born in 1925, served in the Air Force during World War II, and while he flew as a comms man operating a radio (and kicking live, ticking bombs out of a jammed bay on one occasion) in a B-24 Liberator and not a B-25, he was still packed into one of those things like a sardine while literal Nazis tried to shoot him out of the sky. I can set aside “heights” for 20 minutes.

