The Blaine Police Department hosted the 10th annual Heroes and Helpers event where first responders shopped with local students for gifts for the holidays Dec. 10 at Target in Blaine.
The Blaine Police Department took 60 students shopping from Centennial Elementary School in Circle Pines, as well as Centerview, Jefferson, Johnsville, Madison, Northpoint and University Avenue Elementary Schools and Westwood Intermediate and Middle School in Blaine.
Students are referred to the Blaine Police Department by social workers in the Anoka-Hennepin, Spring Lake Park and Centennial School Districts. The department pairs the students with a “hero,” who could be a police officer, firefighter, sheriff’s deputy, state trooper or paramedic.
This year the Blaine Police Department partnered with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Lino Lakes Department of Public Safety, Centennial Lakes Police Department and Allina Emergency Medical Services.
“It’s an all-around good event, and everyone says it’s their favorite work event of the year,” Heroes and Helpers organizer and Blaine police detective Orin Christensen said.
Christensen originally applied for a $5,000 grant with Target for this year’s Heroes and Helpers event, but the corporation came back with a $15,000 grant instead.
“This event helps support our communities, while also giving back to the community,” said Target assets protection business partner Sara Wiersma. “With this being our 10th anniversary of Heroes and Helpers, we wanted to give an extra special amount to some of those communities who have helped support us a lot, and Blaine was one of them.”
The Blaine Police Federation also gave a $3,000 donation, and the Blaine Festival a $2,500 donation. Other donations were accepted from PetSmart, Forgiven Photography, Memories and More Photo Booth and North Metro TV.
The grants and donations gave each student $250 to spend, with $125 for gifts for their family, $25 for food and $100 for a gift for the student.
Christensen was also given a $1,500 gift card that went to fund essential items for the students such as jackets, snow pants, mittens, clothes, socks, underwear and more.
“There is a gap in our community, and we need to bridge that gap,” he said. “If we can come out and help at a positive event like this and help a family, it’s important we do it. The holidays are a stressful time, and if we can help relieve some of the stress it make it all worth it.”
“Our mission here at Target is to bring joy to everyone who steps into the store,” Wiersma said. “With an event like this it helps bring joy to these kids, but also their families who are receiving gifts that they might not have been able to provide.”
Jess Zwart, Target lead business partner-assets protection, said the corporation is helping more than 15,000 kids at 400 locations across the country this holiday season.
“This event makes the holidays,” she said. “It’s my favorite event of the year. Seeing the smiles on these amazing children’s faces is priceless.”
Heroes and Helpers started on Dec. 10 when classes were let out. Kids were picked up at their schools by first responders and rode in a police car, firetruck or ambulance.
“I love shopping for presents, and I was so excited to ride in a police car,” said Centennial Elementary School third-grader Mandi Larson, who was picked up by Blaine Police community outreach specialist Andrea Hunt.
“I love the interactions we get to have with all of the kids and how excited they’re about what we’re doing and the opportunities they have,” Hunt said.
Blaine Police Deputy Chief Dan Szykulski picked up Madison Elementary
School fourth-grader Scarlett Strong arriving with a stuffed animal as a gift. To his surprise he found out it was Strong’s 10th birthday.
“I love hanging out with the kids because you get to know them and watch them shop,” Szykulski said. “It’s a lot of fun. They’re always putting others and family first, and it’s hard to get them to get something for themselves.”
Strong said she found gifts for her parents and siblings but was struggling with getting something for herself. “My family doesn’t get much, so I like helping them,” she said.
SBM Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Lt. Jeff Lundquist also said every year he attends the event the students are often putting their family above themselves.
“I like being here and seeing these kids get excited about buying gifts for other people,” he said. “They’re really not even thinking about themselves.”
Lundquist was shopping with Johnsville Elementary School fifth-grader Rose Zarwehgar who was struggling to pick out something for herself.
“This is my first time doing this, and I love it so much because I’ve never done this before and I get to hang out with a firefighter,” she said.
Madison Elementary School third-grader Carter Butler said he got a number of presents for his siblings. “My favorite thing is getting gifts for my family,” he said.
“I think it’s really cool we get to help out these students and have fun and shop,” said Blaine police explorer Vincent Oleson, who was shopping with Butler.
After the students got done shopping they wrapped presents. They were then taken home by the first responders they shopped with.
