It was her best vault of the season, in the biggest meet of the season.
And at the end of the night, it enabled her to extend her season, onto state.
Blaine junior Jennifer Riley earned sixth place on vault at the Section 7AA Championships in Forest Lake Feb. 14, securing a trip to the Class AA State Championships Feb. 22.
“I knew she had done a great vault,” Blaine head coach Ashley Howard said. “It was her best vault of the season. I just did not know how well she would place because we are in a very deep section.”
Riley opened with a score of 9.15 on her first attempt, then delivered a 9.275 on her second vault, enough to send her to state.
“I didn’t really have a place or score in mind,” Riley said. “I was ready to go out there and have fun despite the scores since this was potentially my last meet of the season.
“I know that I put out the best vault I had this season, but from seeing so many amazing vaulters at the meet I was a little in shock that I qualified. I honestly had no idea I was heading to state up until they announced my name, and when they did I was just filled with excitement. It’s a really big accomplishment and I’m so honored to go to state and compete with such amazing gymnasts.”
Riley further proved herself to be one of the strongest gymnasts in the section, and will now finish the season on the state’s premier stage.
“She is a very strong and powerful athlete, which is essential for vault,” Howard said. “She is also club training, which gives her the basic skills she needs to build on her vault skills. She is extremely focused and aggressive on vault as well.”
The Class AA individual state competition will take place Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“I found out during the coaches meeting before the awards ceremony,” Howard said. “I was so happy for her and all of her hard work paying off. I knew going into the meet that she had a legitimate shot at making state. I was and am so proud that I cried tears of happiness.”
Blaine finished in fourth as a team with an overall score of 137.825, its best of the season.
Riley also added a fifth-place finish on beam and earned 12th in the all-around. The top three individuals in each event not among the three all-around qualifiers advanced to state. Grace Gerard earned 10th in the all-around, finishing seventh on floor and 11th on bars. Destiny Torgerson earned 11th on floor and 14th in the all-around and Emily Weibye was 19th in the all-around.
“As a team, we had our best team score of the entire season and highest team score in at least five years,” Howard said. “The girls put the work in all season and their efforts paid off. We had numerous top-10 finishers and a number of personal bests. I am extremely proud of everyone on the team and am excited to see how far they can go next year.”
