A standout round moved Blaine’s Jack Hiemenz a step away from the U.S. Open.
Hiemenz earned third place at the 2021 U.S. Open Local Qualifying No. 2 May 10 held at Medina Golf & Country Club in Medina.
Hiemenz shot 72 for the day to earn one of four spots in the U.S. Open’s final qualifying stage from the event. Hiemenz is scheduled to compete at the upcoming section qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.
There were 109 local qualifying sites, and there will be 11 sectional qualifiers. With a 36-hole competition in a single day, it is designed to test skill and endurance. The number of golfers qualifiying from each site is determined based on field size and strength.
The 121st United States Open Championship will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif., June 17-20.
