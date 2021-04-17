A new two-building apartment complex, Glenfield Park Estates, was approved by the Blaine City Council Monday, April 5.
The City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow for construction of the buildings in a development flex zoning district.
According to a report by Community Development Specialist Elizabeth Showalter, the two, four-story apartment buildings will be on 8 acres on the northwest corner of the intersection at 85th Avenue Northeast and 93rd Lane Northeast.
One of the buildings will be 70 units (24 one-bedroom units and 46 two-bedroom units) and the other 82 units (28 one-bedroom units and 54 two-bedroom units) for a total of 152 units.
Rents will start at $1,195. The sizes of the units range from 778 to 1,118 square feet.
Each of the four-story buildings will have one story of underground parking and three stories of residential units. Project amenities include a community room, fitness center, theater room, storage, outdoor pool and a play area for children.
The exterior of the building includes a combination of stone, premium steel lap and board and batten siding and glass. All lighting will be down-lit.
There will be one underground parking stall for each unit, along with an additional 153 stalls in an outdoor parking lot.
Glenfield Park Estates is a part of the Groveland Village project — 106 three-story townhomes that will be located directly northwest of where the apartment buildings will be.
On Feb. 17 the City Council approved a comprehensive plan amendment for Groveland Village establishing high-density residential land use for two lots within the subdivision for the apartment project. The property was also rezoned at that time to development flex to allow for the residential uses.
A final plat was granted March 15 to subdivide 30 acres into 48 townhome lots, one common lot, two apartment lots and two out lots for the Groveland Village townhomes and the Glenfield Park Estates apartments.
Both projects are being done by M/I Homes construction company, in Minneapolis, and Kuepers Architects & Builders, in Brainard.
