Depth and dominance powered the Blaine girls swimming and diving team to a runaway team title at the Section 7AA True Team Championships in Coon Rapids Oct. 16. The Bengals advanced to the Class AA state true team meet, scheduled for Oct. 20.
The Bengals captured victories in six of 12 events and recorded a string of top finishes throughout their lineup in the section meet, with the format rewarding depth by awarding points to every placer.
Winners for the Bengals included the 200-yard medley relay team of Allison Schrank, Hanna Ryan, Maddie Schrank and Addison Stadden in 1:51.25, Gabby Busch in the 200 free (2:01.93), Allison Schrank in the 50 free (24.39), the 200 free relay team of Megan Thomson, Sophia Leo, Kalli Stark and Maria Clarke (1:43.27), Stadden in the 100 backstroke (1:00.78) and the 400 free relay team of Maddie Schrank, Stadden, Hanna Ryan and Allison Schrank (3:39.16).
Runners-up were Maddie Schrank in the 200 IM (2:12.88) and in the 100 fly (59.32), Hanna Ryan in the 100 free (55.50) and Allison Schrank in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.37); placing third were Sophia Leo in the 50 free (25.58) and in the 100 backstroke (1:01.89) and Busch in the 500 free (5:36.47); placing fourth were Lana Ryan in the 500 free (5:45.63) and Stadden in the 50 free (25.65); and placing fifth were the 200 medley relay ‘C’ team of Lacie Stark, Margaret Clarke, Busch and Lana Ryan (1:59.98), Lana Ryan in the 200 IM (2:25.54), Kalli Stark in the 100 free (57.14), Nevaeh Miller in the 500 free (5:49.23) and Margaret Clarke in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.21).
Section 5AA
Spring Lake Park earned fourth place in the Section 5AA true team meet, led by sixth-place swims by Kirsten King in the 100 free (57.42) and the 200 free relay team of Addison Romaker, Chloe Sroga, Malinh Khotsombath and Kylie Nordenstrom (1:50.17) and seventh-place swims by Nordenstrom in the 200 free (2:12.42) and the 500 free (5:47.40), King in the 50 free (25.93) and the 400 free relay team of Meghan Erdahl, Nordenstrom, Carly Lindquist and King (3:54.69).
