Led by six top-10 swims, the Blaine girls swimming and diving team earned ninth place at the Class AA State True Team Championships held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Oct. 20.
The Bengals had a pair of sixth-place finishes, including the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sophia Leo, Addison Stadden, Hanna Ryan and Allison Schrank (3:38.82) and Allison Schrank in the 100 backstroke (59.22).
Earning eighth were the 200 medley relay team of Allison Schrank, Ryan, Maddie Schrank and Stadden (1:52.13), and Allison Schrank in the 50 free (24.61); earning ninth was the 200 free relay team of Stadden, Sophia Leo, Ryan and Maddie Schrank (1:42.52); and earning 10th was Stadden in the 100 free (55.40).
Individual girls swimming and diving sections take place Nov. 11-13.
