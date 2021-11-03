Blaine girls soccer’s Jordan Pascarella, Tina Bross and Kendall Stadden were honored at the year-end state banquet, with Pascarella and Stadden named First Team All-State and Bross receiving the Class AAA Minnesota Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
