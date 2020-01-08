The signs were there at the start.
A talented core returning that had experienced an array of close games a year ago, and a few key new pieces added to the mix.
It was just a matter of putting the combination together for the Blaine girls basketball team, and flipping more close games in their favor.
So far, it has been a resounding success.
Blaine has sprinted out of the gates and already surpassed last year’s win total with a 10-1 record the opening month and a half of the season, the latest win a key 64-61 triumph over Section 7AAAA foe Cambridge-Isanti on New Year’s Eve.
“I think we have had a good start to the season, which builds confidence in the team,” Blaine head coach Chris Brustuen said. “We have a lot of returners from last season, including five of our top seven players from a year ago, along with a handful of sophomores that have stepped into roles on varsity that were really good JV kids for us a year ago as freshmen. Three of our starters are three-year starters (Kayla Bohr, Anna Garfield and Madison Hoehne).
“This group went through a season a year ago where 16 of our games came down to three possessions or less and we came up short on the majority of those. We were competing, but not finishing games with wins. When the season was over and the girls looked back, I think they recognized how close we were and made every effort possible in the offseason to make sure this year was different.”
So far, the difference has been striking, as the Bengals have swung several results by big margins. Eight of the team’s early-season wins have already come by double digits.
The team has flourished with a balanced offensive attack, including a variety of players capable of taking charge, as well as a committed defensive effort.
“You always go into a season with high expectations as a coach when you know who you have coming back and what you believe they ‘should or could’ be able to do in your own mind,” Brustuen said. “Every game you play is the most important game that day and you cannot look past anyone or look down the calendar and count wins and losses in your head in basketball. We have to come to play every game, and for the start of this season, I believe we have done that. As a team we talk about team goals in terms of end point, ‘going to state.’ We as a team had not discussed what our record should be at any given time other than do ‘Whatever it takes. Finish!’ which has become our team motto this season. We wanted to win more games than a season ago and win our section to go to state.”
A surprising start to some, perhaps. Just not the Bengals.
“I think for anyone outside of our fan base or circle maybe, but for us, we knew we had a lot of experienced, talented players coming back, and we felt we had younger kids that could step into new roles nicely and so far I think we have had a great mix of that,” Brustuen said. “I do not think we have played our best basketball yet. The season is not over. We have not gotten to our toughest part of our schedule yet which includes No. 5 Centennial, No. 10 Elk River and No. 6 Maple Grove all right in a row to start the new year.
“Those games will show us where we are among some of the toughest teams in the state. Ultimately, looking at our goal to win the section, playing Andover and Coon Rapids twice each coming up are bigger games than anything in terms of section seedings. With St. Francis dropping from our section, getting a No. 1 seed gives you a first-round bye this year in playoffs.”
Blaine currently holds the edge in the race for the top spot, with Forest Lake (10-3), Cambridge-Isanti (7-5), Andover (5-7) and Anoka (5-8) also in contention.
While the team’s play has been strong so far, Blaine will look to have an even better finish.
“Our goal every year is to play our best basketball down the stretch at the end of the season going into playoffs so that we can make a run and make our goal of going to the state tournament,” Brustuen said. “In order to be the team we want to be, we need to continue to share the ball offensively. We have multiple scorers and they don’t care who is leading the way. We also need to continue our focus on valuing the basketball to limit turnovers which has been a huge turnaround from a year ago. Defensively, we always want to improve and work hard on things we see on film that we can get better at.
“The best thing we can do down the stretch is work on being the best team we can be, focus on us and not get concerned with things that are not in our control. There is a lot of basketball left this season, but I am very proud of these athletes and I am excited for the opportunities that are ahead for them.”
