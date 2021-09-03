Former Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan was presented with the League of Minnesota Cities’ highest honor, the C.C. Ludwig Award, Monday, Aug. 16, at the Blaine City Council meeting.
League President D. Love, also the mayor of Centerville, presented the award to Ryan, 77.
Named for Clarence C. Ludwig, former executive director of the league, the award was established in 1962 and is the League’s highest honor, given to elected officials who are “chosen for their vision, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment to the public good,” Love said.
Blaine residents Jeff Bird, Jane Daniels, Tim Duevel, Al Goracke, Gail Marinac, Dottie McKinley, Kathy Weinbeck and Terry Wold, first nominated Ryan for the award in 2018.
“Mayor Ryan deserves this recognition because of the commitment to service and the excellence to which he brought to that service,” current Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders said in a video that was shown during the presentation of the award. Sanders took over for Ryan in January 2021. “You don’t get rewarded with 34 years of public service unless you dedicate your life [and] you dedicate and commit the best of everything you have back to that community.”
Ryan served on the Blaine Planning Commission for a year and later decided to run for City Council. Ryan was first sworn in to the council in 1987, serving a total of 34 years. He spent 10 years as a council member before running for mayor in 1996. He won that election and has never lost an election since, serving as mayor for 24 years before stepping down last year.
During Ryan’s time on the Planning Commission, City Council and as mayor, he has seen Blaine transform in many ways. During his time in office, the city of Blaine received a AAA bond rating; Northtown Mall opened; he helped bring the National Sports Center and TPC Twin Cities to Blaine; he pushed for creation of a new Mary Ann Young Center and the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine; the city developed new public works and public safety facilities in addition to the recent renovation of City Hall; he helped establish the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary; and he oversaw acquisition of 800 acres of open space for preservation, Love said.
“Mayor [Ryan] has fought long and hard when Blaine was really just sod fields, and it really took a lot of work to get Blaine into the development path it’s in today, so that doesn’t happen without strong advocacy, without strong relationships, and I think we benefited really well from the mayor’s advocacy and presence,” Sanders said in the video.
Love said that during Ryan’s time in office, Blaine became one of the fastest-growing cities in the metro, increasing from 40,000 residents to almost 70,000, and transformed into a destination city with more than 5.5 million visitors each year.
“Mayor Ryan laid the groundwork 20-plus years ago of what Blaine was going to look like as we looked into the future — and here we are,” City Council Member Jess Robertson said in the video. Robertson served with Ryan on the City Council during his last year as mayor in 2020. “We’ve seen amazing things accomplished under Mayor Ryan’s leadership.”
“Even though Blaine is now the biggest city in Anoka County, Ryan is known for his personal approach, often meeting with residents in person to understand the issues they face,” Love said. “He was ever-present at city events including Citizens Academy, the Blaine Festival, Safety Camp, Night to Unite and WorldFest. Ryan also took an active role in learning about the work of staff so that the council could best support effective city operations.”
“He empowers us to do our jobs without any political motivation,” Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said in a statement. “He is incredibly dedicated to both residents and staff and you can find him regularly stopping by just to check in with everyone to see how they are doing. This personal touch is unique and appreciated.”
In the video, Robertson said Ryan served residents through active community service in many different ways, such as mowing lawns for residents who couldn’t, shoveling show from sidewalks and driveways, cutting trees out of yards, pulling branches out of storm drains, and going out once to work with public works staff to deal with a water main break.
“I think the thing I really took from him, and it was something you could easily observe throughout his time as mayor, was how humble he stayed and how he continued to show up at local community events where maybe there wasn’t a lot of fanfare at, but he’d show up at a graduation party, show up at different Boy Scout Troop projects and programming,” Sanders said in the video.
“I’ve never encountered a public servant like Mayor Ryan,” Robertson said in the video. “He’s the spirit of leadership. He’s the spirit of serving his community and he held this office with distinction for 30-plus years, and I have to only assume the most qualified recipient [the C.C. Ludwig Award] has ever seen.”
After Love presented Ryan with the 2021 C.C. Ludwig Award, Ryan received a standing ovation from the City Council and the dozens of people attending the meeting.
“I started this whole thing with kind of looking like a two-year term, because I kind of got drafted into this thing and the purpose was to stop growth in Blaine and I totally failed, but we did do sensible things,” Ryan said. “We were always surrounded by good council members, good staff. ... We’ve been really lucky and blessed to have all the people we have. ... I’m really proud to have served, and I’m really proud the League presented this award to me. ... I thank everyone for the award, and I really appreciate it.”
