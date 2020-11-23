A fourth consecutive 40-plus point performance by Blaine secured a section title to finish the pandemic-shortened high school football season Nov. 20, as the Bengals took down visiting Wayzata 42-28.
The clash was close early on, as the teams traded first-half touchdowns to reach the break tied at 14-14. Josh Schlangen scored both of the Bengal touchdowns, the first on a 3-yard carry, the next on a 20-yard pass from Tyler Schuster.
After an even start, though, the Bengals seized control in the third quarter.
Schlangen powered in on a 1-yard run less than a minute into the second half, with the Bengals stretching their lead on a 2-yard scoring run by Schuster and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Schuster to Spencer Logan to go into the fourth quarter leading 35-14.
A 22-yard touchdown pass from Schuster to Schlangen extended the gap to 42-14 moments into the fourth quarter before Wayzata recorded a pair of touchdowns in the last four minutes to close the final spread.
Schlangen finished with 137 yards rushing, 63 yards receiving and four touchdowns to close a dominant season out of the backfield. Schuster threw for 176 yards, 79 of which went to Maxwell Stepanek.
William Frederickson collected 17 tackles and Cody Foster had 10 tackles and an interception to lead the Bengal defense. Jordyn Greseth added seven tackles and Daniel Obwaya, Luke Johnson and Luke Studer each were in on six stops. IBK Mafe and Obwaya picked up a sack apiece.
Kicker Parker Dahlman was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points.
The Bengals conclude the season with a record of 6-1 and as one of the top six teams in Class 6A, with two section championship games in the state canceled.
