Local City Council winners of the 2022 election were sworn into office over the last couple of weeks.
Blaine
Blaine City Council Members Tom Newland, Lori Saroya, Jess Robertson and Terra Fleming were sworn into office Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Tom Newland won the race for Blaine’s Ward 1 council seat against Scott Rosochacki. Newland had 4,248 votes and Rosochacki, 2,928 votes.
In the special election race for Blaine’s City Council Ward 1, Lori Saroya was announced as the winner against former longtime Blaine City Council Member Dick Swanson. Saroya received 3,801 votes, and Swanson, 3,727 votes. Saroya is the first Muslim and the first woman of color elected to the Blaine City Council.
Incumbent Jess Robertson held onto her Blaine’s City Council Ward 2 seat. Robertson received 5,712 votes, while opponent Joe Menth Blaine election results received 2,296 votes.
Terra Fleming also defeated Al Goracke in the race for Blaine’s City Council Ward 3, with 5,431 and 3,364 votes, respectively.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula and City Council members Rachel James and Justice Spriggs were sworn into office Monday, Jan. 9.
In the race for mayor of Columbia Heights, incumbent Amáda Márquez Simula was re-elected, receiving 4,501 votes, while opponent Cliff Johnson received 2,338 votes in the city’s eight precincts.
In the race for two at-large seats on the Columbia Heights City Council, the top two vote getters won who are Rachel James, with 3,611 votes, and Justice Spriggs, with 3,052 votes. The pair bests incumbents City Council Members Nick Novitsky and John Murzyn.
Fridley
Fridley City Council members Tom Tilberry, Ryan Evanson and Ann Bolkcom were sworn into office Monday, Jan. 9.
Incumbent Tom Tilberry ran unopposed for Fridley’s City Council Ward 1 seat and won receiving 2,386 votes, or 98%.
Newcomer Ryan Evanson also ran unopposed for Fridley’s City Council Ward 2 seat and won receiving 2,213 votes, or 98%.
Incumbent Ann Bolkcom retained her Fridley Ward 3 City Council seat, receiving 1,841 votes, while opponent Ibsen Gabriel received 698 votes.
Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park Mayor Bob Nelson and City Council Members April Moran and Ken Wendling were sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Incumbent Mayor Bob Nelson won receiving 1,132 votes. Nelson beat fellow City Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff, who had 880 votes, and Anthony Wilder, who had 361 votes.
In the race for two at-large seats on the Spring Lake Park City Council, the top two vote getters won who are April Moran, with 1,054 votes, and Incumbent Ken Wendling, with 1,049 votes. The pair bests incumbents former City Council Member Bradley J. Delfs and Anthony O’Neil.
