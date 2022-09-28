Feature
Blaine cross-country seniors Shalom Sulungaine and Kentin LaBeau
Shalom Sulungaine
Start in cross-country
“I come from a running family, so I started running when I was 8 or 9, but I started consistently running by the time I was 11. My dad ran cross-country in college, and when I saw that my middle school also offered it, I told my mom about it. I thought it was interesting, but I didn’t really want to join. My mom convinced me to join in sixth grade, and it turns out that I ended up loving it!”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of cross-country is seeing my hard work pay off. I also love the community of cross-country, where everyone is accepting of each other. We have so much fun!”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging part is staying committed and trying my hardest even when I don’t feel great or there’s no one to cheer me on.”
Favorite part of team
“What I enjoy most about my team is that we are accepting of each other and have so much fun together. You don’t need to be good or fast to have a good time in cross-country.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Many people may not realize how cross-country — especially in high school — is a very doable sport for anyone who can run at all. You don’t need to have to ever have run long distances; you don’t need to be fast. All you need is a pair of running shoes and a determined attitude, ready to try your best and push your limits.”
Top Blaine cross-country memories
“Many of my favorite cross-country memories happened during our team photo competition called CC Fall Colors. Everyone finds a group to run with and goes and takes creative pictures that embrace cross-country running, along with the gorgeous colors of fall. I love it because I can have fun and hang out with my friends as I’m running, all the while barely noticing the miles go by!”
Kentin LaBeau
Start in cross-country
“My mom made me join cross-country when I was 13 (freshman year).”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is running with my friends every day at practice; I don’t think there has ever been a day at cross-country practice where I didn’t laugh or smile.”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging part of the sport is actually going slow and easy on ‘easy runs.’ It’s really hard to not pick up the pace out of boredom, especially when I’m running alone.”
Favorite part of team
“I enjoy the relationship and community of my team. We are all very close and it’s super comforting knowing I always have someone on the team to talk to.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something that a lot of people might not realize about cross-country is how fun running actually is; it’s definitely an acquired taste.”
Top Blaine cross-country memories
“I have so many CC memories, but one of the most significant was when I was a freshman on the team. I was probably 5-foot-3, and two seniors absolutely cruised by me at the end of the run, both towering over me at 6 feet. And even though they were exhausted, they still had breath to tell me, ‘Good job,’ and to ‘finish all the way through’ (I was walking). It was super inspiring to me, and I wanted to be just like them when I was older. Now I am.”
