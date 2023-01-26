Feature

Blaine girls basketball seniors Maddy Bryant and Annika Schlomann. The duo have helped keep the Bengals near the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference heading into the final stretch of the regular season, with the most recent victory coming 44-43 over rival Andover Jan. 24.

