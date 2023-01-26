Feature
Blaine girls basketball seniors Maddy Bryant and Annika Schlomann. The duo have helped keep the Bengals near the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference heading into the final stretch of the regular season, with the most recent victory coming 44-43 over rival Andover Jan. 24.
Maddy Bryant
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was 8 years old because I wanted to be just like my older brother, who was on the Blaine travelling team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about basketball is that it teaches you how to encompass leadership and determination, and build camaraderie with your team.”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging part can be maintaining a healthy lifestyle to ensure your body is at top performance year-round, and managing sports-induced asthma.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite part about being a guard is that I am versatile. I am able to shoot, drive, rebound, find my teammates to execute plays, and get steals.”
Best part of team
“The thing that I enjoy most about my team is that we all work together, pick each other up and have become friends on and off the court.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something many people might not know about basketball is that it teaches you teamwork, commitment, discipline, resilience, mental/physical toughness and many other qualities that are life lessons that you will carry with you for your lifetime.”
Top Blaine basketball memory
“My favorite Blaine basketball memory is winning in triple overtime with Centennial and the student section storming the court after the game.”
Annika Schlomann
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball through the K-1 program. That was 14 years ago when I was around 4 I believe! My mom is the one who got me interested in basketball. She had played her whole life up to college and absolutely loved it. I started with the K-1 program and immediately got the same feeling, hence why I’ve been playing since!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I would say my favorite part about basketball is the friendships you make while playing. Win or lose, we are still a team, and if you don’t get along with your team, nothing is going to go right.”
Biggest challenge
“The most challenging part is definitely continuing to stay engaged and focused during our season. It is one of the longest high school seasons there is, so it definitely takes a toll on your body while playing.”
Best part of team
“As I said before, we have one of the longest seasons for any high school sport. Through that time you see your teammates six out of the seven days of the week. You make connections and have lots of time to bond and form friendships. I could even say we are a family because of how close we all are.”
Favorite part about position
“I am a point guard/guard for my team this year, so with my position comes a lot of leadership whether I want it or not. Being point guard requires you to make sure everyone is in the right spot and on the same page when executing. If that’s not the case, sometimes you have to take charge and boss people around. There’s nothing bad or wrong happening necessarily, it’s just what has to be done as a point guard.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“As simple as basketball may seem, just put the ball in the hoop right, it’s not that simple. There are many times where it is just as much a mental game as it is physical. Sometimes it’s just not your night, whether that is shooting wise or causing more turnovers than normal, and that happens to everyone. But the mental aspect is to not focus on that. Instead, find ways to help your teammates instead. That could be cheering extra loud or stepping into help extra hard to have their back. I would say the mental aspect of the game almost can affect you more than most people think.”
Top Blaine basketball memories
“I have two that stick out to me. In eighth grade, we won our own Blaine tournament to finish out the year. It was definitely a big one as we had finished the game on a 17-2 run over West Fargo. They were a super tall team and we were pretty undersized. I’m not sure how, but we did do it. Another memory that sticks out to me is our 3-OT win over Centennial (who was ranked fifth in state at the time), back in my freshman year. It was incredible. The energy in the gym, and support from our teammates both on the bench and on the floor was incredible. No night will ever beat that one for sure.
